A 2017 capital murder case involving the shooting of a woman and her infant daughter has been assigned to a Dallas County prosecutor due to a conflict of interest involving the McLennan County district attorney, officials said.

Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Scott Wells will prosecute the case of Christopher Paul Weiss, 31, of Temple, who is charged with the fatal shooting of Valarie Martinez, 24; and her 1-year-old daughter, Azariah; at Tradinghouse Lake on Nov. 5, 2017. The next court date is set for May 11.

McLennan District Attorney Josh Tetens recused himself and his office from the case in January, noting that Executive Assistant District Attorney Michel Simer, Tetens' former law partner, had handled the Weiss divorce before Tetens' election. Tetens has since searched for prosecutors from surrounding counties and even asked the Texas Office of the Attorney General for help.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told the Tribune-Herald in November 2017 that Martinez's body was found outside her car near the Tradinghouse Lake shoreline. The slain infant was found in her car, still buckled into her car seat.

McNamara said his office believed that the baby came from a relationship Weiss and Martinez had outside his marriage. Weiss remains in McLennan County Jail on a $1 million bond.