DA's office pulls deal that could have kept vulnerable shoplifting suspect out of jail during COVID-19 lockdown

The McLennan County District Attorney's Office is taking a hard line against a shoplifter who is HIV-positive, while her attorney is fighting to keep her out of jail amid a spike in inmate COVID-19 cases.

Waco attorney Jessi Freud said she had worked out a plea agreement with the DA's office for her client to plead guilty to Class B misdemeanor theft in exchange for a 180-day sentence.

Because her client is HIV-positive and easily susceptible to infection and other ailments, Freud said she was prepared to ask County Court-at-Law Judge Vik Deivanayagam to place her client under house arrest and equip her with a GPS ankle monitor. That way, Freud's client could serve her sentence and stay out of jail, where the coronavirus has been spreading rapidly the past two weeks. Freud's client also is a transgender woman, and Freud said she has additional fears for her safety if incarcerated, because of how transgender people are often mistreated in the jail population.

Instead, prosecutors, after conferring with their supervisors in the DA's office, decided to rescind the plea offer and said they would be refiling the case as a state jail felony because the defendant has two prior theft convictions, bumping the potential penalty range to the felony level.

The defendant, who the Tribune-Herald is not identifying because Freud fears for her safety, tried to steal less than $100 worth of clothing items but did not make it out the door before store personnel stopped her, Freud said. That crime normally would be a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by fine only. However, the charges can be enhanced by prior theft convictions.

"Even though the jail is telling us going on three weeks in a row that the outbreak is so bad we can’t have court, these people are still intent to put people in jail even if they are sick," Freud said. "It's bad enough they want to put healthy people in jail during this outbreak. Even with the jail saying we have so many sick and quarantined inmates that we can’t get people safely to court on video, the state still wants to put people in jail, even if it can threaten their life. What the state is saying is that Class B conduct is worth potentially dying over. That is disgusting."

First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes, who was consulted on the case according to emails Freud introduced into evidence Thursday, said he was not present at the hearing but supports his staff's decision to withdraw the plea agreement and file the felony charge. A state jail felony conviction is punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

Barnes said he could not discuss the case in detail because it remains pending.

As the pandemic spread across the country beginning last spring, officials in McLennan County and across the state looked for ways to release nonviolent offenders from jails to ease the burden at correctional facilities. Many inmates who had been unable to make bond or who were serving out sentences for misdemeanor offenses in jail were released on GPS monitors, placed on home confinement and other release conditions.

Freud said there is no reason for her client to be jailed, especially with a compromised immune system, during a pandemic that continues to kill people on a daily basis.

"If my client were 90 miles north in Dallas or 90 miles south in Austin, she would be treated entirely differently," Freud said. "This case illustrates the disparity in our county compared to our neighbors to the north and south. Ninety miles could have made a difference to whether she got critically ill and, God forbid, died, or didn't."

Maj. Ricky Armstrong, who oversees jail operations, sent memos to court officials Thursday saying he was extending the 10-day jail lockdown imposed last week until at least Feb. 5. That eliminates court hearings involving jail inmates.

Armstrong said 45 inmates currently are positive for COVID-19, with another 500 of the jail's 1,200 inmates in quarantine. That is down from a high of 61 inmates with COVID-19 last week after a spike in cases almost two weeks ago.

Armstrong said the lockdown extension, which limits inmate movement throughout jail facilities, is necessary until the numbers level out and start to decrease.

Judges in felony and misdemeanor courts have been handling hearings involving pleas, revocations and writ motions via teleconference on a limited basis. With the lockdown limiting the movement in the jail needed for teleconference hearings, cases involving jailed inmates with matters set for court have been rescheduled.

There has not been a jury trial in McLennan County since April.