DA's office recommends murder defendant's release on PR bond after new DNA evidence

DNA evidence from fingernail scrapings that excludes a Hubbard man in the 1984 stabbing death of his grandmother led to his release from jail on a personal recognizance bond.
Charles Emory Sedigas, 57, was arrested in December 2018 by McLennan County Sheriff's office cold case detectives in the death of Vera Jean Burleson, who was found beaten and stabbed to death at her Bellmead home in June 1984.
Sedigas was not arrested until investigators found a “critical witness,” who identified Sedigas as the killer, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
After the DNA analysis showed Sedigas was not the contributor to biological evidence under his grandmother's fingernails, prosecutor Anthony Smith asked that Sedigas' June 7 trial setting be postponed to give the DA's office more time for additional DNA testing.
Sedigas' attorney, Alan Bennett, objected to the continuance, asserting his client's right to speedy trial despite the fact he had been jailed 881 days.
Instead, Smith recommended Sedigas, who had been jailed under $1 million bond since his arrest, be released on a personal recognizance bond but required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court approved the PR bond, and Sedigas was released Tuesday.
First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said his office recommended the PR bond "out of fairness to the process" while the additional forensic testing is conducted.
Sedigas' release angered many in the law enforcement community.
Bennett said he appreciates Smith's proposal for the PR bond in light of his speedy trial objections.
"Law enforcement investigators have relied on biological evidence from fingernail scrapings for decades in homicide cases because this is often the best evidence to identify the murderer," Bennett said. "If you think about it, the victim is literally fighting for her life. Many falsely convicted persons have been exonerated after serving years in prison because this type of evidence later identified the true killer. The DNA analysis in this case, done at our request, excludes Mr. Sedigas.
"I am pleased that the DA's office is now taking a closer look at this evidence so they can properly identify the person who killed Vera Burleson and bring closure for her family, including Mr. Sedigas," Bennett said.
Documents filed in the case indicate that a witness told investigators Sedigas had "a large amount of blood on his clothes" following his grandmother's death.
“When asked by the witness what had happened, Chuck Sedigas replied, ‘I killed Grandma. I stabbed her,’” according to a 2018 arrest warrant affidavit.
Sedigas threatened to kill the witness if the witness told anyone about his alleged statements, according to the affidavit.