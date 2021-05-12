DA's office recommends murder defendant's release on PR bond after new DNA evidence

Instead, Smith recommended Sedigas, who had been jailed under $1 million bond since his arrest, be released on a personal recognizance bond but required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court approved the PR bond, and Sedigas was released Tuesday.

First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said his office recommended the PR bond "out of fairness to the process" while the additional forensic testing is conducted.

Sedigas' release angered many in the law enforcement community.

Bennett said he appreciates Smith's proposal for the PR bond in light of his speedy trial objections.

"Law enforcement investigators have relied on biological evidence from fingernail scrapings for decades in homicide cases because this is often the best evidence to identify the murderer," Bennett said. "If you think about it, the victim is literally fighting for her life. Many falsely convicted persons have been exonerated after serving years in prison because this type of evidence later identified the true killer. The DNA analysis in this case, done at our request, excludes Mr. Sedigas.