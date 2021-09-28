Daughter of Waco man who died during February freeze sues ERCOT, Oncor

The daughter of an 82-year-old Waco man who died from hypothermia during the February freeze is suing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Oncor Electric Delivery Co.

A lawsuit filed Monday in Waco's 170th State District Court by Diane Jamerson on behalf of her father, Ollie Driver Jr., alleges negligence, gross negligence and seeks more than $1 million in damages.

An ERCOT spokesperson said Tuesday the council does not comment on pending litigation.

Oncor spokesperson Connie Piloto said, "We are heartbroken by the struggles that our customers and all of Texas endured during the February power emergency. We are unable to comment further due to pending litigation. It is important to note that as an energy delivery company, Oncor does not generate or produce electricity."

The power went off in Driver's home Feb. 14, when the temperature in Waco was 11 degrees. The suit alleges that over the next 48 hours, his power was never restored and the temperatures continued to drop.

The following day, the high temperature in Waco was 19 degrees and the temperature in Driver's home "reached freezing temperatures, and Decedent was unable to stay warm," the suit alleges.