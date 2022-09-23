 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Waco murder trial of Quest Jones

A judge in the murder trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones declared a mistrial Friday after McLennan County jurors could not reach a verdict.

Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court declared the mistrial after a jury of six men and six women deliberated five hours without a verdict following several days of testimony.

Jones was on trial for the Feb. 3, 2019 shooting of his common-law wife, Sherrell Carter, in the home they shared with their children in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive.

Courthouse officials said they do not yet know when the trial will be rescheduled.

This story will be updated.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

