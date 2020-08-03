Death date set for Killeen man as federal executions resume

Federal authorities have scheduled an execution date for a former Killeen gang member who was sentenced to death 20 years ago in the carjacking, abduction and murder of two church youth ministers from Iowa.

Christopher Andre Vialva, now 40, was sentenced to death after his 2000 trial in Waco's U.S. District Court. His execution is set for Sept. 24 in the murders of Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999.

Trial testimony showed the Bagleys, visiting the Killeen area from Ottumwa, Iowa, were using a pay phone at a store when Vialva and several accomplices approached them and ask for a ride. Vialva pulled a gun and forced the Bagleys into the trunk of their car, then drove around for hours while trying to use their ATM cards and attempting to pawn Stacie Bagley's wedding ring.

Brandon Bernard, 39, one of Vialva's five co-defendants, also was sentenced to death in the double murders. His execution date has not been set.