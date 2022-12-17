Deed dispute over Waco property pits family against land investor

John Dollins is living with his wife and 14-year-old son on a narrow sliver of land just across from Brazos Park East on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Since moving back to his hometown last year from South Dakota, he has renovated the stone house his late parents built and has enjoyed the property with its horses, hayfields and view of Brazos River cliffs.

Tranquil appearances aside, this 46-acre property is a legal battle zone, sitting in the crossfire of several lawsuits involving multiple parties that are fighting for it.

The parties include John Dollins, his relatives, and one of the largest landowners in McLennan County, James McDonald of Riesel.

McLennan County Appraisal District records list McDonald’s company, Dead River Ranch LP, as the owner. But Dollins is arguing in court that Dead River’s attempted purchase of the land from his father shortly before his death in 2020 should be set aside as invalid. He claims the land belongs to Dollins family members, and he is fighting to keep it out of McDonald’s hands.

“We not interested in selling any of the 46 acres,” he said.

McDonald, former CEO of the tech firm Scientific Atlanta, has spent years assembling 190 acres of surrounding land along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the Brazos River, minutes from downtown.

But the Dollins property, a city block wide and two-thirds of a mile deep, has served as a wedge splitting his holdings extending to J.J. Flewellen Drive.

McDonald, through his Dead River Ranch business entities and his land agent Tom Felton, reportedly spent years trying to buy the property from John Dollins’ father, Jim Dollins, a longtime farmer and gravel pit operator.

On Jan. 24, 2020, according to family members’ court filings, Jim Dollins rode with Felton to First Title Co. in Waco and signed away the property to McDonald for $1 million.

What might have seemed then like a resolution was only the beginning of a courthouse battle that is now approaching its three-year anniversary.

Jim Dollins, 77, died at the home on MLK on July 19, 2020. His will appointed John Dollins the executor of the estate and named John’s son, a 14-year-old with special needs, as sole beneficiary.

50-50 split

But within weeks of Jim Dollins’ death, attorneys for John Dollins and McDonald representatives were squaring off at the courthouse over the legitimacy of the sale and the rightful ownership of the remaining $941,000 in Jim Dollins’ bank account.

Both sides agreed on at least one point: Jim Dollins was not the sole owner of the 46-acre property he signed away to Dead River.

In fact, Dollins’ wife, Debbie Dollins, was half-owner of the property as well as a 139-acre property nearby on J.J. Flewellen Road.

When she died in April 2015, she left her 50% undivided interest in the properties to be divided equally among the Dollins’ four adult children, including John.

At the time Jim Dollins made his deal with McDonald in 2020, Debbie Dollins’ children were fighting over her will in a McLennan County court, but the deed records in the Jim Dollins-McDonald sale did not acknowledge Debbie Dollins’ interest.

Judge Jim Meyer of Waco’s 170th State District Court, who is presiding over the main litigation in the dispute, ruled Sept. 10, 2021, that the Debbie Dollins estate owned 50% of the property and that the 2020 general warranty deed between Jim Dollins and Dead River Ranch was “invalid and unenforceable.”

The lawsuit originated in September 2020 when Pointwest Bank petitioned Meyer to sort out rival claims to the $941,000 in Jim Dollins’ bank account.

A week later, John Dollins filed an answer and summary judgment motion asking Meyer to declare that the bank account with $941,000 belonged to the Jim Dollins estate.

In an answer that same day, McDonald, represented by the law firm Beard Kultgen Brophy Bostwick and Dickson, declared that the title had “partially failed” and that Jim Dollins had breached the general warranty deed in the sale through misrepresenting his ownership.

McDonald filed a cross claim against the Jim Dollins estate for repayment of the purchase price and more than $200,000 in damages, and alleging breach of warranty of title, fraud and other “significant claims against the estate.”

McDonald also offered to transfer title to the property back in exchange for his money back.

A short time later, John Dollins’ sister, Janet Welch, as executor of the Debbie Dollins estate, countersued the Jim Dollins estate, saying the deed to McDonald was invalid and seeking $495,000 from the Jim Dollins estate and more than $200,000 in damages.

Private agreement

Then another relative jumped into the crowded legal fray with his own claim against McDonald.

In January 2021, James Springer, a Houston businessman and the grandson of Jim Dollins, intervened in the suit, disclosing a private agreement his grandfather had signed in 2018 to sell all his land interests to Springer.

Jim Dollins not only agreed to sell his 50% undivided interest to Springer for $500,000 but also specifically agreed not to sell any land to McDonald or any entity associated with him, Springer claimed.

Springer added First Title as a defendant, along with Felton, McDonald’s land agent, and the real estate firm Felton represented, KW/Global Realty, alleging that they along with McDonald committed fraud and tortious interference. He also claimed breach of contract against the Jim Dollins estate.

McDonald and other parties Springer targets in his claim have responded that Springer’s 2018 agreement with Jim Dollins was vague and unenforceable.

In his filing, Springer asserts he in January 2019 provided an electronic copy of his agreement to Tom Felton, who Springer said verbally agreed to honor the agreement. The agreement, which Springer provided as an exhibit, clearly states Jim Dollins owned only a 50% interest in the property.

Felton’s attorney, Stephan Rogers of Boerne, did not return phone calls Friday seeking a response as to what his client knew about the Springer agreement. As recently as Dec. 6, 2022, Felton stated in a motion in the Debbie Dollins probate case that after the Jim Dollins transaction, he and McDonald “discovered to their surprise that the decedent only held an undivided 50% interest.”

In his filing, Springer said his elderly and widowed grandfather had suffered “diminished mental capacity” and signed the contract to sell to McDonald in a moment of confusion.

“Nevertheless, McDonald, with the help of Felton, Global Realty and First Title concocted a scheme whereby they would trick the ailing, elderly decedent to present that he owned 100% of the 46 acres,” Springer’s motion states.

Dollins home

In an interview, Springer said he loved his grandparents and grew up hunting dove and celebrating holidays at the home on MLK.

“There are a lot of memories we cherish, and while they are gone, we still feel their presence,” he said. “How do you put a price on that?”

He said the homesite is the remnant of a Dollins family legacy dating back generations, including his grandfather’s dairy and another ancestor who was mayor of Waco. He said if he can acquire the property he will put a conservation easement on it and preserve it as open space for future generations.

“My hope was that the family was going to keep it all together that they would want to preserve a 160-year legacy,” he said.

Springer said his research indicates that McDonald’s multiple business entities own some 20,000 acres in the McLennan County area. He believes McDonald wants to create a large development on the MLK Boulevard property, which is in the city’s newly created Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4.

Waco attorney David Dickson, who is representing McDonald, said he is aware of no such development plans. He said McDonald, who is in his 80s, is known for investing his money in rural land to pass on to his family.

Dickson declined to comment in detail about the case because it is under litigation.

“Generally, Dead River Ranch disagrees with certain members of the Dollins family on both the facts and the correct application of the law,” Dickson said.

He said McDonald still hopes to prevail in court on his claim to own a 50% undivided interest in the property. If successful, he would try to acquire the other Dollins family interests in the land, and if necessary, request the court to partition the property or force a sale.

Deal disputed

John Dollins said he agrees with Springer that McDonald’s team knew about Springer’s agreement and knew Jim Dollins had only a 50% interest in the property, and were aggressive about trying to acquire the land anyway. He said Felton dropped by Jim Dollins’ place repeatedly to chat and ultimately make a deal.

John Dollins, 56, said he flew back to his native Waco in 2019 to check on his father, who he said was showing signs of confusion and was allowing people on his property who were taking financial advantage of him.

He said his father agreed to the deal with McDonald without the benefit of a real estate agent or attorney, and the deal was finalized in a mere three days.

John Dollins said he found out about the deal in February 2020 and called his father about it.

“His comment to me was, ‘John, I’ve made a mistake.’” John Dollins said. “I said, ‘what do you mean by a mistake? This deal is more than a mistake.’ He said, ‘I’ve got to go, I’ll get back with you.’ And that’s where that was left.”

Springer said he found out about the deal with McDonald months afterward, and he confronted his grandfather about it.

“Originally, I was very upset,” he said. “After seeing the evidence … I think it will come out that these people have used him and taken advantage of him, and he was not in a state to go in and sign that document.”

John Dollins said he offered several months ago to give McDonald back the $941,000 his father had left from the sale upon his death, assuming that title insurance would cover the remainder of the $1 million purchase price.

Meanwhile, he said the yearslong conflict among his siblings over their mother’s will has been settled and Debbie Dollins’ 50% stake in the property will likely end up with Jacqueline Springer, James’ mother.

John Dollins said he would like for James Springer to buy the Jim Dollins interest, fulfilling the original agreement and providing a trust fund to support John Dollins’ son. That would leave James Springer and his mother in a position to decide on the future of the property.

John Dollins said he would like to build a house for his son on some former Dollins property across J.J. Flewellen Road, and live there with him.

Still, he said he feels a connection with his parents’ old homestead, which still has the bell from the old Dollins dairy and a front porch where his dad enjoyed chatting.

“My dad’s hat is sitting right there on the porch where we used to talk,” he said. “The wind has blown and the storms have come through, but that hat has endured every bit of it.”