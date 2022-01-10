Defendant in Waco human trafficking sting skips court date, arrest warrant issued

A Houston-area man who authorities say trafficked a young woman in the sex trade across four states missed his court date Monday morning, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court later withdrew the arrest warrant after James Donaldson, 46, presented documentation to show that his daughters have COVID-19 and he stayed home to care for them.

West rescheduled Donaldson's plea hearing for Jan. 24. Donaldson was expected to plead guilty Monday to compelling prostitution in exchange for a recommendation from the district attorney's office that West sentence him to four years in prison.

Donaldson has been free on bail since June 2019 after his March 2017 arrest in Waco on a first-degree felony charge of continuous human trafficking. McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Donaldson in an online sting after he made arrangements with an undercover officer to provide a 20-year-old woman for a sexual encounter at the Courtyard Marriott Waco.