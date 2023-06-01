"I did not," David Christopher Boen Jr. said Thursday when his defense attorney asked if he touched a 15-year-old inappropriately outside a China Spring wedding reception in June 2017.

Boen, 34, of Waco, took the stand in his own defense Thursday during his trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact.

Several prosecution witnesses, including the alleged victim who is now a 21-year-old man, testified Tuesday and Wednesday to Boen's drunken wandering during the wedding reception and said they believe Boen gave the 15-year-old liquor and touched his genitals in June 2017.

Defense attorney Vic Feazell asked Boen if he gave alcohol to minors at the wedding and reception.

"I did not," Boen turned to the jury and said.

Feazell asked Boen if touched the 15-year-old's genitals.

"I did not," Boen said again, looking at the jury.

Boen also maintained that he only drank a beer and half during the reception and no other alcohol before or during.

On cross-examination, McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Tara Avants asked Boen if the the state's witnesses lied, and he said that three of them did lie.

The defense put Boen and his wife of 11 years, Carrie Boen, on the stand and they each denied elements of the state's case.

The state had witnesses who said Carrie Boen frequently cried and acted angry during the reception because her husband could not be found in the venue and did not dance with her. Both Boens said that except for smoke breaks, he only went outside the reception one time, and that Chris and Carrie Boen danced at least three times together at the reception.

The state had witnesses who said Carrie and Chris Boen rode in separate vehicles from the wedding and reception venue in China Spring to a post-reception meal at an IHOP in Waco. Chris and Carrie Boen both said they actually rode together.

The defense put up a digital forensics expert from Tennessee, Michael Tillery, who showed a map that he said represented the path traveled by Chris Boen's phone from the reception venue to the IHOP as proven by data downloaded from his Google account. The route for Chris Boen's phone includes a stop at the Boens' house, a stop Carrie Boen said she made.

"In my experience people don't separate from their phones," Tillery told the jury.

On cross, Avants asked Tillery if the phone could have been put in one vehicle while Chris Boen rode in another vehicle, and Tillery said that could have happened.

After the defense rested, the state called a number of rebuttal witnesses who shored up the prosecution's overall case, about who drank alcohol during the reception and who rode with whom to the IHOP in Waco.

Closing arguments and jury deliberations will take place Friday, possibly around other hearings scheduled in the 19th State District Court.