The defendant in a child sexual assault trial in Waco took the witness stand Wednesday and said the girl he is accused of assaulting lied.

Fernando Rey Torres, 37, of Waco, took the stand Wednesday in the 19th State District Court before defense rested in his trial on two counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child. Torres is accused of assaulting the girl multiple times in 2014, when she was 8. Closing arguments are expected in the case Thursday.

Judge Thomas West declared a mistrial in Torres' original trial in the case in January of last year, after a witness in the case left the county and deployed under U.S. Navy orders.

Under questioning Wednesday by defense attorney Seth Sutton, Torres said the child accusing him of touching her in a sexual manner had lied.

"I did not," Torres said calmly and looking at his attorney, when Sutton asked if he had touched the child on June 19, 2014 or Aug. 19, 2014.

Torres went on to say he felt "heartbreak and confusion" when the child's mother sent him an image of the note in which the child accused him of the touching. He said he "could not understand" why the child would write the note.

McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Will Hix asked Torres if the jury made him nervous.

"Why haven't you looked at the jury?" Hix asked Torres.

Sutton objected to the relevance of the question and Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman sustained.

Hix changed his question to ask Torres if he had more motivation to "fabricate" his testimony than any other witness.

Sutton again objected.

Hix asked Torres if the child had "ever made up something else like this."

Torres answered, "No."

Hix asked if Torres thought the child had lied about the allegation.

"Yes," Torres answered.

In another part of his testimony, Torres talked about his interview with a police detective.

"He just wanted me to confess," Torres said in response to a question from Sutton. "I thought I had gone there to talk about options for what to do and how to help."

Torres said police never got a warrant for his phone, or searched the place where he lived.