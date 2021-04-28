Deferred probation offered to man accused of attacking girlfriend, jailers

A 23-year-old Waco man accused of beating his girlfriend while driving and later battling with jailers pleaded guilty to a variety of charges Wednesday.

Hector Tonche, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a public servant, unlawful restraint and evading arrest. He also had been charged with aggravated assault in the incident involving his former girlfriend. However, prosecutors dismissed that charge as part of the plea agreement and recommended that 19th State District Judge Thomas West place Tonche on deferred probation.

West ordered a presentence report to be conducted and set sentencing in the case for June 21. In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant successfully completes probation.

Tonche's attorney, Doyle Young, said Tonche has a full-time job as a construction worker and had never been in trouble before.

"This is a one-time aberration," Young said. "He has never done anything like this before and he is sorry for any trouble he has caused anybody.”

Young said the aggravated assault charge involving his former girlfriend was properly dismissed because it was not supported by the evidence.