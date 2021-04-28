Deferred probation offered to Waco man accused of attacking girlfriend, jailers

A 23-year-old Waco man accused of beating his girlfriend while driving and later battling with jailers pleaded guilty to a variety of charges Wednesday.
Hector Tonche, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a public servant, unlawful restraint and evading arrest. He also had been charged with aggravated assault in the incident involving his former girlfriend. However, prosecutors dismissed that charge as part of the plea agreement and recommended that 19th State District Judge Thomas West place Tonche on deferred probation.
West ordered a presentence report to be conducted and set sentencing in the case for June 21. In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant successfully completes probation.
Tonche’s attorney, Doyle Young, said Tonche has a full-time job as a construction worker and had never been in trouble before.
“This is a one-time aberration,” Young said. “He has never done anything like this before and he is sorry for any trouble he has caused anybody.”
Young said the aggravated assault charge involving his former girlfriend was properly dismissed because it was not supported by the evidence.
Tonche was arrested in October 2020 after a Department of Public Safety trooper spotted him driving on the wrong side of the road on Farm-to-Market Road 1637. Tonche pulled over, but sped away as the trooper approached, according to an arrest affidavit.
Tonche pulled over again after hitting a curb and fled on foot, the trooper reported, adding that Tonche smelled strongly of alcohol.
A woman in Tonche’s car who said she was his girlfriend told the trooper that Tonche shoved her into the car and was driving erratically. He threatened her, struck her and accelerated when she tried to flee the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
She said she managed to escape and Tonche chased her down and beat her, the affidavit states.
Tonche also assaulted two deputies after the trooper took him to the McLennan County Jail, reports show.