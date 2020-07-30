Deputies looking for 3 men who robbed Elm Mott convenience store at gunpoint

Officials are looking for three men after an armed robbery at an Elm Mott convenience store Wednesday night, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January said.

Deputies responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the CowBoy Truck Stop off Interstate 35 in Elm Mott, where two masked men entered the store, pointed firearms at two employees and demanded cash, January said. A third man waited outside in a car, believed to be a Mazda 3 sedan, parked at a fuel pump, he said.

As the two men in the store demanded money, the store's owner walked in, and one of the men walked him behind the counter and ordered him to get more money, January said. One customer was in the store at the time, he said.

The two men left the store, got in the waiting car and left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash, January said. No injuries were reported.

Officials released surveillance images of the suspects and the vehicle Thursday afternoon and requested that anyone with information about them call the McLennan County Sheriff's Office at 757-5095.

