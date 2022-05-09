Deputy in I-35 auto-pedestrian death could return to duty next week

A McLennan County deputy who hit and killed a woman walking in a lane of I-35 early Saturday could return to duty next week, according to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said Monday the deputy, whose name has not been released, would return to duty after the Waco Police Department crash investigation and when his mental health can handle it.

The deputy was on his way to a call in Lorena, and “by all indications driving the speed limit and operating his vehicle safely,” when he struck Maddison Lassetter, 24, of Waco, who was walking in a southbound traffic lane of I-35 near 18th Street in Waco at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Kilcrease said. The deputy rendered CPR immediately but Lassetter's injuries were too severe and she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a police statement.

"We mourn the loss of this young citizen, and the loss to her family," Kilcrease said Monday. "We're also sensitive to the (emotional) trauma the deputy will have to process and that of his family as well."

A GoFundMe account set up in Lassetter's name for funeral expenses had raised $4,240 from 59 donors as of Monday afternoon.

Before the deputy returns to duty, the police investigators would have to clear him of wrongdoing, Kilcrease said. No charges were pending on Monday, according to police.

“The department is investigating this crash, like we do any fatality crash,” Cierra Shipley, Waco police spokesperson, said Monday.

Dashboard camera video of the incident from the deputy's vehicle was downloaded for Waco Police, Shipley confirmed.

"We will not be releasing any of the video, nor commenting upon it," she wrote in an email. An autopsy with possible blood toxicology report for Lassetter could take up to two months to yield results, she wrote.

Waco Police Department's traffic unit shut down a portion of southbound I-35 around 18th Street for about 4 1/2 hours to process the scene early Saturday morning.

If the crash investigation clears the deputy, his mental health remains a consideration, Kilcrease said.

"People don't realize what happens after a traumatic event," the chief deputy said. "It can take days or even weeks to for a mind to process this kind of trauma."

He said that a death like Lassetter's is tragic for her family and loved ones, but also for those who witnessed as well.

According to records kept by the Texas Department of Public Safety's Crash Records Information System database, 21 pedestrians have been killed along I-35 in McLennan County over the last decade. Lassetter's case has not been entered yet, and will be the 22nd when it is.

TxDOT recorded five auto-pedestrian fatalities in 2012, two each in 2013, one in 2014, four in 2015, one in 2016, three in 2017, four in 2018, one in 2020 and one in 2021. This is the only auto-pedestrian fatality so far this year on the roadway.

