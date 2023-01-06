 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Details sparse on body found near Baylor, Interstate 35

Waco police are investigating the case of a dead body found Friday morning near Baylor University.

Police arrived on the scene near 9th Street and Interstate 35 around 9 a.m. Friday to begin investigating the death, which police consider "suspicious," Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

Police would not release information regarding the age, sex or name of the deceased person, or the time or cause of death. Shipley said the deceased was not connected to the university, a statement that Baylor University spokeswoman Lori Fogleman confirmed.

"It's a tragic situation, but it's our understanding that there is no connection to Baylor University," she said in a text message to the Tribune-Herald.

Authorities had removed the human remains and completed working the scene by noon Friday.

This story will be updated.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

