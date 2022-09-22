Detective: Waco murder suspect's story changed, didn't match evidence

Even though he never found the weapon used to fatally shoot Sherrell Carter, the lead detective in a Waco murder trial said Thursday that evidence in the case convinced him he has the right suspect, and the defense rested without presenting testimony beyond extensive cross examination of prosecution witnesses.

"The physical evidence puts him in the room, shooting the gun," Waco police Detective Eric Trojanowski said of his only suspect, Quest Aljabaughn Jones. Trojanowski also said, "Oh how I wish I had that weapon."

Jones is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court accused of murder, a first-degree felony, in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Carter, the mother of three of his children, at the home the family shared in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive. Trial testimony has shown Carter was last seen alive by her cousins when they dropped her off at her house around 3 a.m. Feb 3, and that Jones ran across the street and told a neighbor someone had shot her around 20 to 25 minutes later.

In video evidence of the police arriving on the scene and beginning to search the home presented on the first day of testimony, Jones could be heard several times saying an intruder came into his home and shot his wife.

Defense attorneys Abel Reyna and Craig Depew did not call Jones to the stand in his own defense, nor did they call their own witnesses or present a case, resting about five minutes after the state. Reyna and Depew instead relied on prolific cross examination questions while the prosecution presented its own case. Attorneys are expected to give closing arguments Friday.

Prosecutor Will Hix questioned the lead detective Thursday afternoon about Jones' version of events. Hix asked how the lead suspect's account changed during the course of interviews the night Carter died and the following morning.

Trojanowski told the jury that all of the physical evidence contradicted each version of the story Jones had told.

The first version was what Jones said to Detective Scarlett Woodruff when she interviewed him in the back of a police cruiser outside his house within a couple of hours of the early-morning killing.

"First he (Jones) said he never went into the room (where Carter died)," Trojanowski told the jury.

He said Jones changed his story when he confronted Jones with a written statement from his neighbor that Jones was covered in blood the first time he came across the street to drop off his children.

"After that, Quest said that the time he had blood on his body at the (neighbor) Gholsby's house was after he had gone into the room and moved Carter," Trojanowski said.

On cross, Reyna read from the record of Trojanowski's interview with Jones that the defendant had said he never had blood on himself the first time he went to his neighbors. Reyna also reminded the detective that Gholsby himself said several times after the written statement that it was not until the second time Jones came over that he had blood on him.

Trojanowski agreed with that but insisted Jones changed his assertion that he never went into the room.

The lead detective went on to tell the jury that based on his training and experience this kind of story changing was consistent with intentional deception.

On cross, Reyna asked if Trojanowski knew how long Jones had been awake at that point in his interview or when was the last time Jones had eaten anything.

"Quest told me he took a nap in the afternoon (on Feb. 2)," Trojanowski replied.

He also said he had someone bring water and snacks into the interview room for Jones, but he did not know whether Jones ate or drank anything.

Reyna said people who stay up all night without eating or drinking may behave strangely.

Prosecutor Will Hix asked Trojanowski what he knew about the relationship between Carter and Jones before she died and what Carter's family members told him in the days after her death.

He said the family members said Carter and Jones had a volatile relationship and that she was about leave him for good and move on. He said that in his training and experience the time when a person is about leave an abusive relationship is the most dangerous.

Hix asked the search for the weapon used to kill Carter.

Trojanowski told the jury cellphone records show Jones went to a field in South Waco a few minutes after 3 a.m. the night Carter died. The lead detective the said that Jones's phone was back at the field on Feb. 4. He believed Jones and a friend, Tyrone Freeman, had hid the gun there.

On cross, Trojanowski said that none of the tire casts collected from the field matched Jones' or Freeman's car. He also said that neither he nor other police searching the field had found the gun there.

Reyna questioned Trojanowski about the plotting of Jones' cell phone pings from Feb. 4 in and near the field. He asked why the map the prosecutors put up on the screen showing pings in the South Waco field didn't include one particular ping just a few seconds after another ping that was 1.5 miles away from the field.

Trojanowski said he did not know about that ping or why exactly police analysts had left it off of the map of phone pings.

A few minutes later both the state and the defense had rested.