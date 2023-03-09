The seventh day of testimony in the murder trial of Marian Fraser on Thursday brought the defense’s only witness, a Fort Worth pediatrician, to the stand and saw the dismissal of a juror on misconduct allegations.

Fraser, 59, is on trial in the 2013 death of 4-month-old Clara Felton, who was found unresponsive at Fraser’s home-based Spoiled Rotten Day Care on Hilltop Drive.

Clara’s autopsy determined she died of a lethal dose of diphenhydramine, or Benadryl, a finding challenged Thursday by defense expert witness Dr. Frank McGehee of Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. An appeals court overturned Fraser’s 2015 murder conviction in the case, and she was later granted a new trial. Clara’s grandfather is McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

Judge David Hodges, presiding over the trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court, called for the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office to seek civil contempt charges for jury misconduct against Mark McDaniel, whom Hodges removed from the jury and replaced with an alternate who has remained with the jury during proceedings.

“We were all disappointed to learn about juror misconduct today,” District Attorney Josh Tetens said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “Our team of prosecutors have worked diligently to ensure this trial has been and will continue to be handled professionally.”

Three jurors sent Hodges a note after lunch saying McDaniel violated the judge’s instructions by talking in the presence of other jurors about news media coverage of the trial as posted on Twitter, and made other inappropriate and disparaging remarks.

Christy Jack, Fraser’s lead defense attorney, immediately renewed her previous request for a change of venue. Hodges instead placed the trial on hold for two hours and interviewed all twelve jurors and two alternates separately with prosecution and defense attorneys also asking questions.

Each of the jurors said they heard various uncalled-for remarks by McDaniel, but each juror also said they could set McDaniel’s conduct aside and proceed to fairly and impartially consider the state and defense evidence in the case. Many of the jurors said he mocked a certain witness. Others said he attempted to discuss news reports about the trial and they asked him not to.

Only one juror said McDaniel had mentioned a prior trial for Fraser, but the statement was enough for Jack to call for a mistrial.

Assistant District Attorney Will Hix said all the jurors told the court they could set aside McDaniel’s conduct and most said they had ignored as much of what he said as they could anyway.

Hodges denied the motion for a mistrial and offered to also remove the juror who had heard McDaniel mention the previous trial. Jack and her co-counsel, Letty Martinez, said they did not object to the other juror remaining on the panel.

Defense witness

Thursday opened with Jack calling her one and only witness: McGehee, a pediatrician whose practice for more than 40 years has exclusively treated children, mostly in intensive care, emergency rooms and normal hospital settings.

McGehee said he had looked for journal articles on diphenhydramine toxicity in children and found very few. He said that during his residency from 1977 to 1980 he had treated about 10 children, though he could not recall how many were under the age of 2, for accidental overdose of diphenhydramine.

“Benadryl is a delicious-tasting, bright pink liquid, and toddlers will drink it down,” McGehee said.

He said that when children came in with a Benadryl overdose, he saw that they had fever and their bodies were not producing tears or nasal mucus. Based on Clara’s paramedic and emergency room reports that medics had suctioned mucus out of her airway and her skin was cool to the touch, McGehee said her symptoms did not match what he saw in children with Benadryl overdoses.

On cross, Hix asked if a lack of pulse and breathing for an hour could also cause an infant to be cold to the touch, and McGehee said yes. McGehee said Clara’s records indicated neither her pulse nor breathing resumed from the time she was found unresponsive until the attending emergency room physician pronounced her deceased at 4:12 p.m. on March 4, 2013.

McGehee said he agrees with the ER physician’s cause of death listed as sudden infant death syndrome. He said her cause of death was an unexplained ceasing of heartbeat.

He also said it is common in his pediatric hospital practice to prescribe children’s Benadryl for mouth sores in infants, mixed 50/50 with adult Maalox.

Hix asked on cross if McGehee gives detailed instructions to parents about administering the drug. McGehee said he does. Hix also asked if giving Benadryl in small amounts under precise instructions from a physician to treat mouth sores is the same as someone with no medical training mixing it in with a feeding bottle and giving it to an infant with no symptoms. McGehee said it is not.

McGehee also told the jury one medical journal article he had found indicates that diphenhydramine is toxic in infants and children at levels between 1.1 and 1.6 milligrams per liter of blood but not deadly until concentrations of more than 5 mg per liter. Clara’s autopsy found a concentration of 1.3 mg per liter.

Hix asked on cross if the six children in that journal article lived. McGehee said they had all died.

Jack and McGhee went on to argue by analogy that the fact the children had died did not necessarily mean it was the diphenhydramine toxicity that caused their deaths. She asked McGehee if a COVID-19 patient could die of a stroke and he said yes. They indicated it may have been the same for the six children in the article McGehee cited.

The prosecution’s rebuttal witness, Dr. Patricia Wilcox, Clara’s family practice physician, told the jury later in the day that she recalls several journal articles from the 1990s that show diphenhydramine could be lethal. She said doctors in the 1990s gave it with eyedroppers and it stopped children’s hearts, leading to death.

“This is why diphenhydramine is not indicated for children younger than 2,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox told the jury that considering the entire situation she could say with “medical certainty” that Clara received a lethal amount of diphenhydramine in her midday bottle.

She said Clara had been normal and apparently healthy when her mother dropped her off with Fraser the morning of March 4, she had died that afternoon, and autopsy samples drawn the following morning showed a 1.3 mg per liter blood level of diphenhydramine and nothing else that would have caused Clara’s death.

Wilcox said sudden infant death syndrome is a cause of death only assigned when there is no other explanation. At the time the ER physician wrote that in his report, no toxicology test had been performed and no one knew about the diphenhydramine level. But as soon as the result came back, her death was explained and the autopsy was finalized, with a panel of 10 medical examiners signing off on its findings.

McGehee also said the blood concentration of diphenhydramine in the toxicological sample taken the morning of March 5 would have been higher than when Clara died.

Clara had been dead for more than 12 hours by the time the sample was taken, and her muscles, which had diphenhydramine in them, would have started to break down and release more of the drug into her blood, increasing its concentration there, McGehee said.

Wilcox disputed McGehee’s statements on how the concentration would have changed. Wilcox said ambulance and ER records show Clara received fluids by IV in attempts to revive her, but her heart never started again. She said the fluids would have diluted the concentration of diphenhydramine in Clara’s blood below the level where it had been when the baby’s heart stopped around 3 p.m. that day.

Fraser did not take the stand in her own defense.

Attorneys are expected to give closing arguments Friday.