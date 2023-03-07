The parents and doctor of a baby who died at a Waco day care in 2013 testified Tuesday for the prosecution in the fifth day of testimony in the owner's murder trial.

The trial of Marian Fraser, 59, continues this week in Waco's 19th State District Court. Fraser is accused in the March 4, 2013, death of 4-month-old Clara Felton, whose autopsy determined she died of a lethal dose of diphenhydramine, or Benadryl. The state accuses Fraser of giving Clara that deadly dose of Benadryl at her home-based Spoiled Rotten Day Care on Hilltop Drive. An appeals court overturned Fraser's 2015 murder conviction in the case and she was later granted a new trial. Fraser has denied giving Clara any Benadryl. Clara's grandfather is McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

Clara's parents, Lauren Felton and Perry Felton, each testified that they did not give Clara any Benadryl.

"Neither Perry nor I gave Clara diphenhydramine that day and the only person who could have was Marian," Lauren Felton said under questioning from McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Tara Avants.

Perry Felton talked about a cellphone video of Clara taken at his parents’ home the day before she died, and McLennan County prosecutor Will Hix showed the video to the jury. In the video Clara can be seen smiling, bright-eyed and appearing healthy as she looks off camera toward a woman's voice, playing a game with her.

Perry Felton said he did not give Clara any Benadryl. He said he would not have authorized Spoiled Rotten to do so.

Avants asked Lauren Felton about sudden infant death syndrome being listed as the cause of death at the hospital emergency room the night Clara died.

“SIDS never made sense to me or Perry,” Lauren Felton said.

On cross-examination, Fraser’s defense attorneys asked Lauren Felton about her daughter’s autopsy report and how it had been amended.

“I’m not aware of a second autopsy report,” Lauren Felton said. “The preliminary autopsy listed ‘undetermined,’ before the toxicology reports came back (weeks later).”

Christy Jack, Fraser’s lead defense attorney, also asked her about a conversation she had with one of the child care licensing investigators who inspected Spoiled Rotten in the weeks following Clara's death.

“Did you ask, ‘What if Marian didn’t give a lethal dose of Benadryl?’” Jack said.

“I don’t recall that,” Lauren Felton responded. “If I did say something like that, I was asking about Sherri, the woman who worked for Marian at that time.”

First on the witness stand Tuesday was Clara’s doctor, Patricia Wilcox, a family practice physician in Waco who said 20% to 30% of her patients are infants, children or teenagers.

Wilcox told attorneys for both sides several times that diphenhydramine is not indicated for children younger than 2 and she would not recommend it for any child that young. Wilcox said she only advises it for adults, teens, older children and in rare cases for children between 4 and 6.

Jack asked Wilcox if she knows of parents giving Benadryl in small amounts to babies on flights and other long trips. Wilcox said she would not advise the practice to her patients and emphasized that the drug can cause death in infants.

Based on the rate at which a baby’s body processes diphenhydramine, and the time at which Clara was found unresponsive, she would have had to receive the fatal dose between 11:30 a.m. and noon the day she died, Wilcox said. Prosecutors then showed the jury Clara’s bottle and nap record from Spoiled Rotten the day she died, which indicates her parents gave her a bottle at about 7:45 that morning and she received another at day care at about 11:45 a.m.

Avants and Wilcox also prepared a demonstration for the jury of a pill crusher and a generic Benadryl tablet, both similar to what was shown Thursday in investigative photos of Fraser’s kitchen taken by a child care licensing investigator about 7 weeks after Clara died.

They crushed a pill. Then they prepared baby formula with water in a clear bottle and mixed it up. The baby formula by itself looked to be about the color of oatmeal. Then they poured the crushed generic Benadryl pill into the bottle of formula, and Wilcox shook it up again. The formula looked the same as it did before mixing in the crushed pill.

The formula mixed with the crushed pill also matched the description of the contents of Clara’s stomach from the autopsy report, Wilcox said. And she said it matched the description of the vomit found in Clara’s playpen next to her when she was found unresponsive.

Defense attorneys asked Wilcox about the untested contents of Clara’s stomach. She allowed that more would be known if the contents had been tested during the baby’s autopsy.

Avants asked Wilcox what symptoms might present in an infant under long term exposure to small doses of Benadryl. Wilcox said symptoms could include thickening secretions of the ear, nose, throat and lungs; vomiting; racing and out-of-rhythm heartbeat; and death.

Defense attorney Letty Martinez asked Wilcox whether she would expect more than one death if someone were giving dozens of babies Benadryl over long periods of time.

“Clara died,” Wilcox said.