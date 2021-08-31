Dog attacks at West-area RV park prompt investigation, lawsuits against owner

In a statement to investigators, Holley said she pulled in front of the RV park office about 12:30 p.m. to ask about buying an RV. As she looked around for someone to help her, three large dogs ran up and started circling her without barking. She said she was alarmed but "stayed calm and stood still."

She saw more dogs running toward her and then one bit her forearm while another bit her right leg, according to the statement. She cried out for help as "the dogs were tearing at me from every direction."

"I knew I would die soon. I needed help badly," she wrote in the statement. "I was terrified and hurting so much. They pulled me down. I curled up in a ball to protect my face and my neck and thought, 'So this is how I'm going to die.' While I was curled up in a ball, I covered my face and protected my neck. I knew they would be going for my neck … because they did not stop tearing at my flesh. It was a frenzy."

Jackson ran up screaming, "Oh, my God, Oh, my God," and told Stanley, "Go put up the dogs," the report states. Jackson tended to her wounds and apologized before Stanley drove her to a Waco hospital, the report says. Stanley asked her on the way to the hospital how many dogs attacked her. She told him six or seven or more.