Dog attacks at West-area RV park prompt investigation, lawsuits against owner

The owner of an RV park near West is under investigation and facing civil action after at least four women reported they were attacked by a pack of vicious dogs on the property in the past six months.
Charles Stanley, owner of Waco North RV Park, is being sued by a 66-year-old Abbott woman, who said she thought she was going to die after six or seven large dogs attacked her at the RV park Feb. 4.
Two other women who were hospitalized after being attacked by the dogs in July and August have hired attorney Vic Feazell for potential lawsuits of their own as the McLennan County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate Stanley and the circumstances of the attacks.
Stanley, 52, said Tuesday in a telephone interview that he currently has only two dogs on the property — both 16-year-old Labradors. He said his former girlfriend and park manager, Mendy Jackson, had some mixed-breed dogs while she lived there but took them with her when she left.
Stanley said he was unaware of the lawsuit filed Aug. 11 by Kimberly Holley, which seeks more than $1 million in damages. He said he has owned the park about a year and knows of only one attack on his property. He described a July 31 incident in which Amy Hessel, 37, reported she was attacked at night by "two big black things too mean to be a dog."
That led to speculation by Stanley that she was attacked by wild hogs or coyotes, according to sheriff's office reports.
While Stanley said he knows of only one woman attacked at the park, sheriff's office reports show he drove Holley to a Waco hospital after the Feb. 4 incident and that he and Jackson spoke to deputies after the other three attacks. The sheriff's office has jurisdiction over the RV park, which is outside West city limits.
Stanley declined additional comment after being told by the Tribune-Herald about Holley's pending lawsuit.
Holley is represented by attorney Brian Butcher of Hurst.
"Mr. Stanley is egregiously negligent in his ownership of the RV park and in the ownership of these dogs," Butcher said. "We are interested in knowing how many other people have been attacked. But in addition to not taking responsibility for his RV park and his roaming pack of vicious dogs, it doesn't seem he is at all interested in taking responsibility for the devastating harm that he has brought to people. This is somebody who makes money inviting the public to his RV park, but then puts the public in extreme danger."
According to sheriff's office records, one dog was impounded after one of the attacks, and four dogs were quarantined after the attack on Holley. Stanley and Jackson both were cited for the dogs not being vaccinated and were and given dangerous dog notices.
After the Aug. 2 attack on 40-year-old Kim Chadwick, of West, Stanley told an animal control officer, "I should have just let him eat her, but he wasn't even there," according to reports filed in the case, referring to a dog.
In a statement to investigators, Holley said she pulled in front of the RV park office about 12:30 p.m. to ask about buying an RV. As she looked around for someone to help her, three large dogs ran up and started circling her without barking. She said she was alarmed but "stayed calm and stood still."
She saw more dogs running toward her and then one bit her forearm while another bit her right leg, according to the statement. She cried out for help as "the dogs were tearing at me from every direction."
"I knew I would die soon. I needed help badly," she wrote in the statement. "I was terrified and hurting so much. They pulled me down. I curled up in a ball to protect my face and my neck and thought, 'So this is how I'm going to die.' While I was curled up in a ball, I covered my face and protected my neck. I knew they would be going for my neck … because they did not stop tearing at my flesh. It was a frenzy."
Jackson ran up screaming, "Oh, my God, Oh, my God," and told Stanley, "Go put up the dogs," the report states. Jackson tended to her wounds and apologized before Stanley drove her to a Waco hospital, the report says. Stanley asked her on the way to the hospital how many dogs attacked her. She told him six or seven or more.
Feazell, a former McLennan County district attorney who represents Chadwick and Hessel, said "these dogs hunt in packs and they tried to rip these people apart."
“I have practiced law a long time and I have never, ever seen injuries this bad from an animal attack," Feazell said. "This is not just a dog bite. These dogs were trying to kill these women, jumping on them, dragging them by the arms, pulling them to the ground, biting them on the back, the legs, even on the stomach. One woman had her hands bitten badly while she was trying to protect her neck while she was on the ground."
Feazell said Stanley and Jackson have given contradictory, false and misleading statements to sheriff's office investigators about the ownership of the dogs.
"The sheriff's office has been stonewalled by these dog owners," Feazell said. "They have been out there trying to do something, but they get a bunch of lies. They have said it was wild hogs or coyotes, or my dogs don't bite, or we don't have any dogs, or they were strays that came from across the roadway. They contradict themselves from minute to minute."
A fourth woman, Ana Ganan, 54, of West, reported Feb. 24 that she was attacked by three or four dogs on the property, a former Kampgrounds of Americal location just north of the city of West on the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road.
A deputy closed the case after he was told the dogs came from the other side of the interstate. His report indicates he saw paw prints in a creek bed that runs through a tunnel under the roadway but he could find no dogs running loose.