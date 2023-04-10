A Waco man remained in McLennan County Jail on Monday after he was accused of driving drunk and causing the deaths late Saturday of a man and a woman on Highway 84 northeast of Bellmead.

Isaias Martinez Resendez, 26, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault stemming from the fatal crash around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Carlos Garcia, 30, of Mexico, and Elsa Lopez-Villa, 21, of Waco, died after Resendez's Dodge Ram truck struck the Honda Accord they occupied on the side of Highway 84 near Boys Ranch Road, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety statement.

Two others in the Honda were transported to a local hospital with injuries, according to Sgt. Ryan Howard, a DPS spokesperson.

Howard said Resendez was traveling eastbound onto the improved shoulder and crashed into the Honda, which was stopped on the shoulder, causing both vehicles to travel down an embankment, Howard said.

Resendez was driving alone in the truck and could not see the lights of the car in front of him when he crashed into it, according to his arrest affidavit.

He could not tell his arresting trooper whether the vehicle he hit was driving or parked, the affidavit says.

The trooper smelled alcohol on Resendez’s breath, saw his bloodshot eyes and heard his slurred speech, the affidavit says. The trooper performed field sobriety tests on Resendez and found more than six clues of intoxication, the affidavit says.

Resendez voluntarily provided a sample of his blood at an area hospital while personnel there medically cleared him to be taken to jail, the affidavit says. His blood alcohol level is not recorded in the affidavit or in his jail records.

In addition to the charges stemming from the wreck, Resendez's jail record also shows an immigration detainer, which officials say means he could face a deportation hearing after his trial and any punishment.