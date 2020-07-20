DPS: 3 teenagers hurt in ATV crash

Two juveniles were critically injured and a third received minor injuries in an ATV crash north of Gholson Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

The accident happened on Patton Branch Road, near Farm-to-Market Road 933. Troopers reported an Arctic Cat ATV, driven by a teenager and carrying two teenage passengers, traveled southwest and failed to negotiate a curve.The ATV left the roadway and crashed into a fence, Howard said.

The driver and two occupants were all under the age of 17. Howard said the driver and one passenger suffered critical injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Howard said the crash remains under investigation.