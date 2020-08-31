 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DPS: ATV passenger critically injured in rollover crash near Crawford
0 comments

DPS: ATV passenger critically injured in rollover crash near Crawford

Only $5 for 5 months

The passenger of an all-terrain vehicle was critically injured Sunday evening in a rollover crash near Crawford, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

Troopers were called to Farm-to-Market Road 185, near Cattle Drive, at about 7:30 p.m., when an ATV crash was reported.

Howard said the female 24-year-old driver was carrying a female passenger, 22, who suffered critical injuries when the ATV turned over. Both women were taken to a a local hospital for treatment.

The passenger remained hospitalized Monday, listed in critical condition, Howard said. It was unknown if the driver was released from the hospital.

Howard said the crash remains under investigation. Names and ages of the driver and passenger were not immediately released.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Waco Police Dept. getting 28 hybrid vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert