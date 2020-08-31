DPS: ATV passenger critically injured in rollover crash near Crawford

The passenger of an all-terrain vehicle was critically injured Sunday evening in a rollover crash near Crawford, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

Troopers were called to Farm-to-Market Road 185, near Cattle Drive, at about 7:30 p.m., when an ATV crash was reported.

Howard said the female 24-year-old driver was carrying a female passenger, 22, who suffered critical injuries when the ATV turned over. Both women were taken to a a local hospital for treatment.

The passenger remained hospitalized Monday, listed in critical condition, Howard said. It was unknown if the driver was released from the hospital.

Howard said the crash remains under investigation. Names and ages of the driver and passenger were not immediately released.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.