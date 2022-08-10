DPS: Driver arrested as car burns after chase from Hewitt to Robinson

A Bruceville-Eddy man was arrested Tuesday as his car burned in a Robinson creek bed, after he crashed while fleeing from a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, officials said.

Sean Riley Marcus, 29, fled northbound on Interstate 35 after the trooper tried to stop him in Hewitt for speeding in a blue Honda Civic, according to a DPS statement.

During the chase, Marcus left the interstate, drove on the wrong side of a road, cut through parking lots, attempted to ram the trooper and finally crashed in a creek bed at Loop 340 in Robinson at about 1 p.m., according to the statement.

“At one point during the pursuit, the suspect entered a dead end road, made a u-turn, and aimed his vehicle towards the Trooper's direction and accelerated,” DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said by email Wednesday.

The trooper took evasive action and avoided a collision, according to the DPS statement. Marcus also discarded items out of his car during the chase, the statement says.

After Marcus left the road and crashed, his car caught fire, according to the statement.

Marcus was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest in a vehicle and a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday afternoon with bond listed at $210,000.