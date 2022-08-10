 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DPS: Driver arrested as car burns after chase from Hewitt to Robinson

  • 0

A Bruceville-Eddy man was arrested Tuesday as his car burned in a Robinson creek bed, after he crashed while fleeing from a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, officials said.

Sean Riley Marcus, 29, fled northbound on Interstate 35 after the trooper tried to stop him in Hewitt for speeding in a blue Honda Civic, according to a DPS statement.

Sean Riley Marcus

Marcus

During the chase, Marcus left the interstate, drove on the wrong side of a road, cut through parking lots, attempted to ram the trooper and finally crashed in a creek bed at Loop 340 in Robinson at about 1 p.m., according to the statement.

“At one point during the pursuit, the suspect entered a dead end road, made a u-turn, and aimed his vehicle towards the Trooper's direction and accelerated,” DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said by email Wednesday.

The trooper took evasive action and avoided a collision, according to the DPS statement. Marcus also discarded items out of his car during the chase, the statement says.

People are also reading…

After Marcus left the road and crashed, his car caught fire, according to the statement.

Marcus was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest in a vehicle and a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday afternoon with bond listed at $210,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Return to the Inferno’: Wildfires rage in southwest France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert