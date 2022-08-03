DPS: Fleeing a deputy, Hillsboro man dies in one-car crash near I-35 in Hewitt

A Hillsboro man died in a fiery crash along Interstate 35 in Hewitt on Saturday night after he fled from a McLennan County deputy trying to stop him for a traffic violation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Kelton Hubert, 32, died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at the interstate overpass where Hewitt Drive and Moonlight Drive meet, according to a DPS statement from Sgt. Bryan Washko. A McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to stop Hubert as he drove a black 2017 Chrysler 300 the wrong way on a one-way section of South 17th Street in Waco, according to the statement.

“The Chrysler continued to travel southbound on IH-35 service road without any officers behind it,” Washko wrote.

He crashed at about 10:43 p.m., after fleeing about 9 miles from Waco to Hewitt, according to DPS.

“(Hubert) struck a metal guardrail, rolled over and flipped over the concrete barrier,” Washko wrote, citing findings of the investigating trooper. “The Chrysler fell into the IH-35 bar-ditch west of the roadway and became fully engulfed in flames.”

Justice of the Peace Brian Richardson pronounced Hubert dead.

Hubert’s family has been notified and DPS said the investigation is ongoing.