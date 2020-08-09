DPS: Man killed in rollover crash

A man hauling cattle was killed when his truck and trailer overturned late Saturday night and led to second crash shortly after, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said James Pervis, 48, of Fairfield, was killed when he was hauling cattle along Farm-to-Market Road 107, near E. Whitson Street, northwest of Moody, when he was unable to negotiate a curve in the roadway. When he hit the curve, he reportedly lost control of the Kenworth tractor-trailer and overturned.

Pervis was killed at the scene, Howard said.

Moody Police Chief Roger Kennedy said Moody police assisted at the scene. He said several head of cattle were able to escape from the crash and others also died.

Some cattle were corralled nearby, officers reported. Shortly after the fatal crash, another white pickup truck failed to negotiate the curve, drove around police vehicles and crashed into the wrecked trailer, Kennedy said.

It was unclear if the driver from the second crash was injured. The crash report was not finalized Sunday evening.

