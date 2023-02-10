A McGregor man fled a traffic stop and fought with officers before he was arrested Wednesday in Waco, police reported.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper saw a dark colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Dustin John Garretson, 42, swerve around traffic barrels Wednesday evening, then followed the truck in a marked DPS vehicle from a construction zone on eastbound Highway 6 to northbound Interstate 35, where the trooper initiated a traffic stop, Garretson's arrest affidavits say.

Garretson continued to swerve in traffic on the interstate before exiting and stopping in the middle of Primrose Drive, not near the curb, according to the affidavits.

When the trooper spoke to him initially, he "noticed the driver's eyes were bloodshot and glossy" and "could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath," the affidavits say. After not complying with instructions from the trooper, Garretson drove off, the trooper reported.

"He continued driving recklessly through a neighborhood, taking turns at high speed and repeatedly slammed on his breaks" attempting to cause a wreck with the trooper's vehicle, before stopping on New Road near Creekview Drive and exiting his truck immediately, according to the affidavits.

Garretson then "would not follow commands," the affidavits say. "He was taken to the ground and continued resisting arrest."

A second trooper assisted in handcuffing Garretson, and he kicked both troopers several times while waiting for Waco police officers to provide a restraint jacket and transport him to McLennan County Jail, the affidavits say.

Troopers got a warrant for a blood sample that was taken at jail after Garretson refused to perform field sobriety tests or voluntarily provide a breath or blood sample, according to the affidavits.

Garretson was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of assaulting a peace officer, a third-degree felony charge of driving while intoxicated with two or more previous convictions, a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest in a vehicle with a prior conviction, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $22,000.