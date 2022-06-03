DPS: One injured as man attempts to kill himself, other drivers by driving into oncoming traffic south of Robinson

Texas Department of Public Safety officials arrested a 39-year-old man Saturday night after he hit another vehicle head-on and nearly hit 10 others in what police believe was an attempt to kill himself and other drivers, an arrest affidavit says.

Clayton Scott Freeman was driving on the wrong side of U.S. Highway 77 near Golinda when the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m., the affidavit says. The Robinson Fire Department had to cut the door off the other truck to free the woman who was driving. The woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and has since been released.

Freeman told police he “wanted to kill as many people as possible” and himself by intentionally driving into oncoming traffic, according to the affidavit. Freeman allowed investigators to watch a video he sent to his wife, which showed him driving on the wrong side of the highway at speeds between 105 and 120 mph, the affidavit says.

The video also showed five vehicles swerving to avoid hitting Freeman’s truck, and five witnesses also made statements saying they had to swerve to avoid hitting Freeman, police reported.

The affidavit states police found beer, a delta-8 THC container and an “empty marihuana container” in the front seat of Freeman’s vehicle. The affidavit says officers could smell alcohol on Freeman’s breath and he was belligerent and uncooperative before being taken to Ascension Providence Medical Center for medical clearance.

Freeman was arrested on 10 second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third-degree felony count of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday on bond totaling $825,000.

