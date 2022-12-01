DPS raises reward for information on Coryell County escapee

Police have increased the reward to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Wayne Hogan, 37, who escaped from Coryell County custody Sept. 26.

Hogan has ties to McGregor and Gatesville, "does have violent tendencies" and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to information distributed by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Hogan was part of an inmate work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County when he escaped, according to a DPS statement declaring him the featured fugitive for December.

The Coryell County Sheriff's Office is continuing to follow up on information and leads that are coming in, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said by email.

"We are receiving information through the CrimeStoppers tip line, phone calls to the Sheriff’s office, and through social media and those tips have taken us throughout the local area and into Bell and Williamson counties," Williams wrote.

He said the office appreciates information received so far and encourages "everyone to report any suspicious activity or suspected sightings of Brandon Hogan."

Hogan stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, right shoulder and both arms, the DPS statement says.

Coryell authorities arrested Hogan during August in Coryell County on suspicion of theft of a firearm, burglary of a home, assault and criminal mischief.

On Jan. 27, a Coryell County grand jury indicted Hogan on suspicion of assaulting the woman he had lived with by strangling her.

On July 31, Coryell County deputies obtained warrants for Hogan on suspicion of burglarizing the home of the same woman and stealing a firearm from her.

In 2007, Hogan was convicted of assault causing bodily injury and sentenced to five years of probation, the statement says. His probation was revoked the following year and he was sentenced to five years’ confinement, the statement says.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tips must be submitted using one of the following three anonymous methods:

• A call to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477

• A web tip through www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted. Click the fugitive's picture, then click the "submit a tip online" link

• A Facebook tip through www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted. Click the “submit a tip” link.

People who submit tips will be provided a tip number instead of using a name, the statement says.