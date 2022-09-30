DPS releases names of accused shooter, 5 victims in McGregor shooting

Authorities on Friday released the names of the accused shooter and the five people who died in a Thursday morning shooting rampage in a McGregor neighborhood.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of Mexico, is accused of the shooting, according a Texas Department of Public Safety statement. Jaimes-Hernandez has no prior misdemeanor or felony charges or convictions shown in McLennan County courthouse records.

Jaimes-Hernandez was booked into McLennan County Jail on an aggravated assault charge on Thursday after he was released from a local hospital, where he had been treated for gunshot wounds he received from McGregor police, authorities said.

As of early Friday afternoon, Jaimes-Hernandez had not been arraigned and no bail had been set.

Jaimes-Hernandez stands accused of shooting Monica Delgado, 38, Miguel Avila, 15, and Natallie Avila, 14, at a small home at 903 S. Monroe Ave., which is listed in county tax records as the home owned by Jaimes-Hernandez.

Also listed as deceased were their next door neighbors at 901 S. Monroe Ave.: Lorena 'Lori' Aviles, 47, and her daughter, Natalie Aviles, 20, according to officials. All the deceased are from McGregor.

Lori Aviles' death leaves her two sons, Ezra Aviles, 17, and Zion Aviles, 16, orphaned, family member have said.

McGregor officers responded to the shootings at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according a city of McGregor statement. Police said Jamies-Hernandez fired his weapon as officers arrived and one of those officers, returning fire, wounded him.

Jaimes-Hernandez was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released into DPS custody for booking into the jail.

At the invitation of the McGregor Police Department, the Texas Rangers took over the investigation of the officer shooting the suspect and will assist with investigating the other killings.