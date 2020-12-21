DPS said driver escaped on foot after fleeing traffic stop, crashing

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday was looking for a driver who sped away from traffic stop near West, then ran away after wrecking the car, officials said.

A trooper stopped a Nissan Altima heading south on Interstate 35 north of West around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, the car sped away south several miles, then hit a curb on the southbound frontage road near Business 77 south of Elm Mott, Howard said. The driver fled on foot, but troopers arrested the vehicle's passengers on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana.

The driver has not been arrested. The investigation is active and ongoing, Howard said.

“Texas DPS would like to also remind motorists that evading arrest can lead to a felony charge,” Howard said in a news release.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.