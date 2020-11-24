DPS seeks clues in Lacy Lakeview hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's help in investigating a hit-and-run crash Sunday night that left a pedestrian dead on the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road in Lacy Lakeview.

DPS troopers responded at about 9 p.m. to an auto-pedestrian crash on the frontage road south of Crest Drive and found a man dead in the middle of the road, Sgt. Ryan Howard said. Troopers were not able to find witnesses of the crash but collected car parts that were strewn around the scene to be analyzed.

The man was carrying no identification and could not be identified until Tuesday afternoon. Howard said the man is 32, but his place of residence is unclear and his family has not yet been notified, so no name has been released.

"The thought is that this person was probably walking down the street," he said. "It would be nice to bring some closure to this case. We just want more information."

Officials are urging anyone with a tip on the case to call the Waco DPS office at 254-759-7131.