DPS trooper shot in line of duty near Mexia not expected to survive

Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot Friday night while attempting to assist a motorist, will not survive his injuries and is being prepared for organ donation, DPS officials said Monday.
"After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the @bswhealth medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor. This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side,” the DPS said in a Twitter statement.
While Walker was clinging to life at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco, friends and family members organized prayer vigils in Waco Saturday and in Groesbeck on Sunday. Efforts also are under way to raise money to assist Walker's family.
Walker was pulling over about 8 p.m. Friday to assist a motorist in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia on Farm-to-Market Road 2838 when he was met by gunfire, DPS officials have reported.
Walker had not come to a complete stop behind the vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway when the gunman, identified as DeArthur Pinson, 37, got out and opened fire, DPS officials said. Walker was hit in the head and torso, officials said.
Pinson, the subject of a massive law enforcement search after the shooting, grabbed a backpack and fled on foot, DPS officials said. He later shot himself inside a residence on Highway 84, west of Mexia, officials said.
Court records show Pinson, of Palestine, has a felony conviction for aggravated robbery in Crockett, for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and a misdemeanor criminal trespass conviction from Palestine.
Walker has a wife, 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter.
Walker, of Groesbeck, is a 17-year law enforcement veteran who joined the DPS in 2015. He also worked for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the Groesbeck Police Department, the Athens Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, officials said.