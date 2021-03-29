DPS trooper shot in line of duty near Mexia not expected to survive

Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot Friday night while attempting to assist a motorist, will not survive his injuries and is being prepared for organ donation, DPS officials said Monday.

"After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the @bswhealth medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor. This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side,” the DPS said in a Twitter statement.

While Walker was clinging to life at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco, friends and family members organized prayer vigils in Waco Saturday and in Groesbeck on Sunday. Efforts also are under way to raise money to assist Walker's family.

Walker was pulling over about 8 p.m. Friday to assist a motorist in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia on Farm-to-Market Road 2838 when he was met by gunfire, DPS officials have reported.