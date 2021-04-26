DPS troopers disable cars in 45-minute chase on Interstate 35

The drivers of two cars were arrested after a 45-minute pursuit on Interstate 35 Monday morning that ended when Texas Department of Public Safety troopers ran them off the road, causing one to roll over, authorities said.

Several area agencies assisted DPS in the pursuit, which started around 8:30 a.m. in response to a report of a possible drunk driver traveling southbound into Waco on I-35 in a Toyota Tacoma, said DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko.

A state trooper located the vehicle and ran the license plates, discovering that it was stolen, Washko said. The trooper tried to pull over the Tacoma, but the driver fled, he said. As the trooper pursued the Tacoma, a Nissan sedan attempted to ram the trooper's car, he said.

The trooper called additional units for backup while pursuing the two vehicles, which split up on I-35. Troy and Temple police departments assisted in the pursuit along with the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

A DPS vehicle disabled the Nissan near Exit 306 in Troy on the southbound frontage road using the "pursuit intervention technique," in which the cruiser pushes the vehicle's rear end sideways to destabilize it. The driver ran but was caught and taken to a local hospital to be treated for a minor fall injury, authorities said.