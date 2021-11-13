'Dr. Phil' to feature McLennan County human trafficking investigator

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said he is proud of Scaramucci and Andrew Hermes, a former Department of Public Safety trooper who teams with Scaramucci on the department's trafficking unit, and the work they and others have been doing.

"I think it is unbelievable," McNamara said of Scaramucci's appearance on "Dr. Phil." "What a tribute to his efforts and his ability to do what he is doing. He is the best of the best. Joe is in big demand all across the country, from police departments to sheriffs' offices. He has been to Mongolia to train officers and he trains people all over the United States. He is very well-known."

McNamara said as word of his department's human trafficking sting operations has spread, law enforcement agencies from across the country have contacted Scaramucci to help train their officers.

"I have given talks and I tell people to go back and tell your sheriffs to give us a call," McNamara said. "Other departments have seen how successful it has been and they have reached out and wanted to know how to do it. You have to have a certain amount of skill to be able to work those computers and lure those scumbags. Joe has that gift to do it and he has been doing an A-plus job since day one. He is doing exactly what we want him to do."