'Dr. Phil' to feature McLennan County human trafficking investigator

Joseph Scaramucci has gained an international reputation through his innovative investigations into human and labor trafficking that have put hundreds in jail.
The variety of stings the McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigator and his team have conducted since 2014 have led to 700 arrests, including cases for sex trafficking, labor trafficking, online solicitation of minors, child exploitation and promotion of prostitution. Those investigations also were responsible for shutting down a handful of massage parlors that were operating illegally in Waco over the past few years.
Scaramucci's success and far-reaching notoriety now has landed him a guest appearance on Phil McGraw's television show, "Dr. Phil," scheduled to air Dec. 2.
Scaramucci, 38, who served in the Marines from 2001 to 2008, spent part of last week in Hollywood taping the show with the television psychologist. Other guests sharing the stage with him were a father of a missing child who the man believes is the victim of traffickers and a representative from the organization Safe From Online Sex Abuse.
"They just called me last week out of the blue," Scaramucci said. "Apparently they had been searching for an officer online who did child exploitation and trafficking investigations and they said they kept seeing my name pop up, so they called."
Earlier this year, Scaramucci was invited to lend his expertise in Tampa Bay during the week of the Super Bowl, traditionally prime time for prostitution and sex trafficking. He has traveled to Mongolia to train investigators there and has conducted online training for officers from Nigeria, Australia and Peru. He also has trained federal, state and local officers in at least 35 states and assisted with their human trafficking operations. Also, he conducts regular training sessions at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, with U.S. Army and Marines criminal investigation units and Department of Defense agents.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said he is proud of Scaramucci and Andrew Hermes, a former Department of Public Safety trooper who teams with Scaramucci on the department's trafficking unit, and the work they and others have been doing.
"I think it is unbelievable," McNamara said of Scaramucci's appearance on "Dr. Phil." "What a tribute to his efforts and his ability to do what he is doing. He is the best of the best. Joe is in big demand all across the country, from police departments to sheriffs' offices. He has been to Mongolia to train officers and he trains people all over the United States. He is very well-known."
McNamara said as word of his department's human trafficking sting operations has spread, law enforcement agencies from across the country have contacted Scaramucci to help train their officers.
"I have given talks and I tell people to go back and tell your sheriffs to give us a call," McNamara said. "Other departments have seen how successful it has been and they have reached out and wanted to know how to do it. You have to have a certain amount of skill to be able to work those computers and lure those scumbags. Joe has that gift to do it and he has been doing an A-plus job since day one. He is doing exactly what we want him to do."
Salaries and expenses for Scaramucci and Hermes are paid through a Texas Governor's Office grant, McNamara said.
Scaramucci, who grew up in Hewitt and attended Midway schools, said McGraw and his wife, Robin, were gracious hosts and "super nice" to him while he was there. He said McGraw, who got his master's degree and doctorate in psychology from the University of North Texas in Denton, told him he lived in Robinson for about a year while he completed his residency at the Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco.
Scaramucci said he has been surprised and at a bit of a loss to explain how his work on a daily basis has mushroomed into an appearance on the "Dr. Phil" show and training missions around the world.
"I honestly don't know," he said. "I think a lot of it was our methods were working really well, and when agencies started seeing that, they started reaching out asking for help and it just kind of spiraled from there. You have somebody who goes to a training and sees the methodology and says we want to do this here, and you go here and there and the next thing you know we were internationally training people."