Drive-by shooting on Morrow adds to rash of Brookview gunplay

A rapid volley of gunfire in the 2900 block of Morrow Avenue early Sunday left a woman with serious injuries and continued a streak of gunfire incidents this month in the Brookview neighborhood.

Waco police described the incident just before 3 a.m. Sunday as a drive-by shooting. An ambulance took the victim to an area hospital where she was reported to be in the hospital in stable condition Sunday.

So far this month, six people have been shot in within an area between North 26th and North 34th Streets north of Waco Drive. Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the incidents are being investigated separately.

“Our detectives investigate each shooting very closely to find connections, if there are any,” she said in an email Monday.

Recent incidents in the Brookview neighborhood as reported by Waco Police include the following:

On May 1 around 8:30 p.m., two women were shot in the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue and were taken to a hospital. One of the women, identified as Lydia Mendoza, 29, later died.

On May 4, an argument around 6:30 p.m. escalated to gunshots in 500 block of North 32nd Street, according to police statements. No one was reported injured in that incident. Police arrested Jaztiney Ladajia Bowens, 23, of Waco, a few blocks away in the 2900 block of Sanger Avenue, on four felony charges and a misdemeanor in connection with that gunfire, records show. An arraignment set Bowens’ bail at around $85,000, records show.

On May 10 around 8:14 p.m., a woman police described as "elderly" was found with a gunshot wound at North 26th Street and Cole Avenue. She was taken to the hospital after the incident, which police called a drive-by shooting.

On May 11 around 4:15 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the 800 block of North 32nd Street and taken to a hospital.

“All these incidents are being investigated thoroughly,” Shipley wrote in a Monday email.

Waco Police Department encourages anyone with information related to these crimes to call police at 254-750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Waco Crime Stoppers. If the tip leads to an arrest, a reward up to $2,000 is possible. The Crime Stoppers phone number is 254-753-4357.

