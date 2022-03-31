Driver hurt as car crashes through fence at Lake Air Montessori

A driver was injured after crashing through a fence Thursday morning at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School on Cobbs Drive, Waco Fire Department officials said.

The driver was "possibly having a medical issue" during the incident, which took place around 8:40 a.m., Lt. Keith Guillory said.

American Medical Response transported the driver to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.

No children, bystanders, or first responders were injured in the crash, Guillory said.

Firefighters of the nearby fire station at 4720 Cobbs Drive heard the crash and called dispatch while responding, said Guillory. Firefighters provided medical care to the driver until an AMR ambulance crew arrived.

Dispatch also sent a rescue team, Guillory said. The driver was not pinned in the vehicle and did not require their services.

“The crew was inside the station and heard the crash,” Guillory said. “They responded immediately.”

Waco Police Department officers also responded to the scene providing traffic control, authorities said.

