 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver hurt as car crashes through fence at Lake Air Montessori

  • 0
Lake Air wreck

Public safety responders attend to an SUV crossover vehicle that crashed into the fence at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School on Thursday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

A driver was injured after crashing through a fence Thursday morning at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School on Cobbs Drive, Waco Fire Department officials said.

The driver was "possibly having a medical issue" during the incident, which took place around 8:40 a.m., Lt. Keith Guillory said.

American Medical Response transported the driver to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.

No children, bystanders, or first responders were injured in the crash, Guillory said.

Firefighters of the nearby fire station at 4720 Cobbs Drive heard the crash and called dispatch while responding, said Guillory. Firefighters provided medical care to the driver until an AMR ambulance crew arrived.

Dispatch also sent a rescue team, Guillory said. The driver was not pinned in the vehicle and did not require their services.

“The crew was inside the station and heard the crash,” Guillory said. “They responded immediately.”

People are also reading…

Waco Police Department officers also responded to the scene providing traffic control, authorities said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Tragic milestone': Four million Ukrainians flee war, UN reports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert