Driver in deadly wrong-way crash headed to prison after probation revoked

A former Midway High School student who caused a deadly three-vehicle crash in 2016 when she drove the wrong way down Highway 6 was sent to prison Monday after squandering her chance at deferred probation.

Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court approved a state motion Monday to revoke the probation of Savannah Nihcole Cardoza, now 21, and sentenced her to 12 years in prison.

Strother accepted a plea agreement between prosecutors and Cardoza in January 2019 and placed her on deferred probation for 10 years. The judge also sentenced Cardoza to 180 days in the county jail as a term of her probation, noting at the time that she tested positive for marijuana and cocaine during a presentence investigation by probation officers.

Cardoza pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter, aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the November 2016 crash near Lake Waco's Twin Bridges that killed Donald Lawrence Ray, 54, of Weatherford, and injured others in another car.

Cardoza, then 17, was an unlicensed driver who had never taken a driving class, police said at the time. She took her sister’s car without permission and was driving in the wrong lane at the time of the crash, police said.

