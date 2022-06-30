 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Waco Tribune-Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by RV Station

Driver killed in head-on crash on Imperial Drive

  • 0
Stock - police crime (copy)

A driver died after a head-on collision in Southwest Waco early Thursday, Waco Police said.

Officers responded at 5:31 a.m. to the crash in the 7300 block of Imperial Drive, police said in a news release. Officers concluded that the driver's car was traveling west when it drifted into oncoming traffic, striking an eastbound vehicle. The driver of the westbound car was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and was prounounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The other driver did not require hopsitalization, police said.

Imperial Drive has four main lanes and a center turn lane and runs through an industrial district.

Police continued to investigate the crash Thursday and notified the next of kin of the deceased driver, but had not released the name.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19: France asks citizens to wear masks again in public transport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert