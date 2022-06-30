Driver killed in head-on crash on Imperial Drive

A driver died after a head-on collision in Southwest Waco early Thursday, Waco Police said.

Officers responded at 5:31 a.m. to the crash in the 7300 block of Imperial Drive, police said in a news release. Officers concluded that the driver's car was traveling west when it drifted into oncoming traffic, striking an eastbound vehicle. The driver of the westbound car was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and was prounounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The other driver did not require hopsitalization, police said.

Imperial Drive has four main lanes and a center turn lane and runs through an industrial district.

Police continued to investigate the crash Thursday and notified the next of kin of the deceased driver, but had not released the name.

