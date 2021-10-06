 Skip to main content
Driver named in sealed indictment jailed in 2020 fatal wreck in Waco
Driver named in sealed indictment jailed in 2020 fatal wreck in Waco

The driver of a car that collided with a tractor-trailer rig in an April 2020 incident that left a Bellmead man dead remained jailed Wednesday.

Fortino Jaramillo-Rincones, 35, of San German, Mexico, was charged Aug. 5 with intoxication manslaughter in a sealed indictment in the traffic death of 25-year-old Ramon De Loera Hernandez.

The indictment was sealed because Jaramillo-Rincones was never arrested in the fatal crash. It was unsealed on Wednesday after Jaramillo-Rincones was jailed Tuesday evening under $15,000 bond.

The indictment alleges Jaramillo-Rincones was intoxicated when he drove his car into a gravel truck at East Loop 340 and Idylwood Lane. Waco Fire Department reports state the crash "required a long and very difficult extraction," which involved using a heavy-duty wrecker to lift the truck off the front of the car.

Once Jaramillo-Rincones was cleared from the car, he was hospitalized, where he tested positive for COVID-19. Three Waco firefighters, six Waco police officers and two crime scene technicians who were exposed to Jaramillo-Rincones during the extraction process and trip to the hospital were forced into quarantine after working the wreck.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

