Driver named in sealed indictment jailed in 2020 fatal wreck in Waco

The driver of a car that collided with a tractor-trailer rig in an April 2020 incident that left a Bellmead man dead remained jailed Wednesday.

Fortino Jaramillo-Rincones, 35, of San German, Mexico, was charged Aug. 5 with intoxication manslaughter in a sealed indictment in the traffic death of 25-year-old Ramon De Loera Hernandez.

The indictment was sealed because Jaramillo-Rincones was never arrested in the fatal crash. It was unsealed on Wednesday after Jaramillo-Rincones was jailed Tuesday evening under $15,000 bond.

The indictment alleges Jaramillo-Rincones was intoxicated when he drove his car into a gravel truck at East Loop 340 and Idylwood Lane. Waco Fire Department reports state the crash "required a long and very difficult extraction," which involved using a heavy-duty wrecker to lift the truck off the front of the car.

Once Jaramillo-Rincones was cleared from the car, he was hospitalized, where he tested positive for COVID-19. Three Waco firefighters, six Waco police officers and two crime scene technicians who were exposed to Jaramillo-Rincones during the extraction process and trip to the hospital were forced into quarantine after working the wreck.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

