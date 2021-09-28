Driver shot on I-35 in Belton dies

A driver called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and reported seeing multiple shots fired at a white Chevrolet Trailblazer driving south on I-35, according to a city of Belton press release. The vehicle left the road near a bridge over the Lampasas River, and first responders found Antonio Alvidrez, 32, still in the vehicle with serious injuries, according to the press release. He was flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.