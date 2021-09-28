 Skip to main content
Driver shot on I-35 in Belton dies
Driver shot on I-35 in Belton dies

A Euless man shot while driving on Interstate 35 in Belton about two weeks ago died from his injuries Monday, officials announced.

A driver called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and reported seeing multiple shots fired at a white Chevrolet Trailblazer driving south on I-35, according to a city of Belton press release. The vehicle left the road near a bridge over the Lampasas River, and first responders found Antonio Alvidrez, 32, still in the vehicle with serious injuries, according to the press release. He was flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Belton Police are investigating and asking anyone with information about the shooter or the shooter's vehicle to call 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

News Alert