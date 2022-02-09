Drugs, guns, money seized as Central Texas law enforcement rounds up suspected gang members

A two-week federal, state and local law enforcement operation netted 250 arrests, including 201 suspected felons, and the seizure of weapons, drugs and cash, officials said Wednesday at a joint press conference.
During the seven-agency effort known as Operation Washout 2.0, officials served 162 felony warrants, including a murder warrant from Falls County, and seized 42 firearms, 227 pounds of marijuana, 62 grams of heroin, 397 grams of methamphetamine, 323 grams of cocaine and $53,579 in cash.
Texas Department of Public Safety Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder said the operation, which focused on McLennan, Bell and Coryell counties, was "beyond successful."
"These operations don't happen by accident, and there are so many moving parts behind the scenes, like our analysts, our administrative support staff. Just a tremendous job by everybody and a collaborative effort by all our partner agencies here, federal, state and local," Snyder said.
The press conference was attended by members of the McLennan County Law Enforcement Academy and featured McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, Waco Texas Anti-Gang Administrator James Bonewitz, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Garmon, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Resident Agent in Charge Brian Garner and Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams.
"This is a prime example of how the city, county, state and federal agencies, when they come together and work together, you get results like this,” McNamara said. "No one agency can do something like this on their own. I know we can't."
The operation also resulted in the arrests of 28 gang members and contact with at least 48 other gang members, authorities said. Also, 49 suspects were arrested for misdemeanor violations and 162 misdemeanor warrants were served.
Victorian thanked everyone who participated in the operation and said it should have far-reaching effects in multiple communities.
"One thing I want our community to know is that this was a one-time targeted operation over a two-week period that we do periodically. But this was the type of work that all men and women in law enforcement go out and do each and every day," she said.
Kimble said there is a gang problem in Killeen and thanked officers and others who participated in the operation for helping make Central Texas safer.
“When we look, and if you have been following law enforcement in the last year or year and a half, there has been a lot of violence in our communities and our cities," Kimble said. "Anytime we can go together collaboratively to stop this violence … we have seen violence, we have seen officers, our civilians and even children in our communities hurt by people who are prohibited from carrying weapons and those who are selling drugs in our communities."