DWI suspect tried to bribe officer, Bellmead police report

A Clifton man tried to bribe a Bellmead police officer to get out of his arrest on a DWI charge Saturday, according to a statement police released Tuesday.

After J. Marcelo Rodelo Perez, 40, of Clifton, was in handcuffs, he told the officer he had $1,000 in his wallet that he would give in exchange for his release, according to the statement.

The officer reported Rodelo Perez tensed up while he was being restrained and would not let the officer double lock the handcuffs, the statement says. As the officer walked Rodelo Perez to the patrol vehicle and placed him in the back seat, Rodelo Perez offered the bribe, the statement says.

Blood alcohol testing showed Rodelo Perez was over the legal blood alcohol concentration limit of 0.08% by a significant amount, Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Stephen Leonard said in Wednesday email. Rodelo Perez's booking card on the DWI charge shows a blood alcohol concentration of more than 0.15%, which can enhance the charge from a Class B misdemeanor to a Class A misdemeanor.

Refusing the bribe, the officer took Rodelo Perez into custody and booked him into McLennan County Jail.

Jail records show Rodelo Perez held without bail on an immigration detainer. Jail records available Wednesday did not list the Bellmead charges against him.