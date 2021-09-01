Early morning shooting in Waco sends two to hospital

Two men were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning, and Waco Police are working to determine the circumstances of the shootings.

Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a call about shooting near the 900 block of South 17th Street, Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. They found one man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and another to his left hand, Shipley said.

Bystanders flagged officers down nearby, at 17th Street and Cleveland Avenue, where another man had a gunshot wound to his ankle, she said.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Witnesses gave officers conflicting statements about what happened, but police believe a third person was in an argument and exchanged gunfire with the man who was shot twice, Shipley said. It is unclear who fired first. Officers believe the man who was shot in the ankle was caught in the crossfire, she said.

The investigation is continuing.

