East Waco capital murder trial begins; co-defendant gets $1 million bond while retrial looms

As attorneys picked a jury Monday in the long-delayed capital murder trial of Keith Antoine Spratt, another defendant in the same case won a bond reduction that could give him his first chance at freedom in four years.
Tyler Sherrod Clay, 32, had been convicted in 2018 of hiring Spratt to kill Joshua Ladale Pittman at a convenience store in December 2015, and Clay had begun serving a sentence of life without parole. But after the 10th Court of Appeals overturned Clay’s conviction in May, he was returned to the McLennan County jail, where has been held without bond.
Clay's attorneys, Gerry Goldstein and Cynthia Orr, of San Antonio, and Robert Stem, of Waco, asked 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly at a hearing Monday afternoon to set Clay's bond at $50,000.
They said such a bond would enable him to get out of jail to work at his father's trucking company in Houston and to reunite with his life partner of 16 years and an 11-year-old son.
Orr called Clay's $1 million bond after his initial arrest on capital murder charges "an instrument of oppression" and asked for the lower bond so Clay can be free for the first time since September 2017.
McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes argued that while the Waco intermediate appellate court overturned Clay's conviction, it held that there was sufficient evidence to sustain his guilt.
The three-judge panel ruled that the judge in Clay's case was wrong in disqualifying Clay's original attorney although she told the court that she had a potential conflict of interest in the case.
Barnes also noted that Clay, again, would face life in prison with no parole if he is convicted on retrial. He told the judge that a failure to appear in court charge would be meaningless to Clay based on his potential punishment and said a $1 million bond is reasonable to ensure the safety of the community and because of the seriousness of the offense.
Kelly set Clay's bond at $1 million and set his retrial date for March 28.
Meanwhile, in the Spratt case, prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Vanessa Fuentes and defense attorneys Russ Hunt and Russ Hunt Jr. spent most of Monday selecting a jury of nine women and three men, plus two male alternate jurors.
Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the McLennan County Courthouse Annex courtroom.
If the jury convicts Spratt of capital murder, he will receive an automatic life prison term with no parole.
Spratt is charged with shooting and killing Pittman at the Pick N Pay Foodmart, 504 Faulkner Lane, where Pittman was playing video gambling machines. Testimony at Clay’s trial showed that Clay hired Spratt to kill Pittman out of revenge because Pittman reportedly robbed Clay after a dice game.