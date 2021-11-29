East Waco capital murder trial begins; co-defendant gets $1 million bond while retrial looms

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The three-judge panel ruled that the judge in Clay's case was wrong in disqualifying Clay's original attorney although she told the court that she had a potential conflict of interest in the case.

Barnes also noted that Clay, again, would face life in prison with no parole if he is convicted on retrial. He told the judge that a failure to appear in court charge would be meaningless to Clay based on his potential punishment and said a $1 million bond is reasonable to ensure the safety of the community and because of the seriousness of the offense.

Kelly set Clay's bond at $1 million and set his retrial date for March 28.

Meanwhile, in the Spratt case, prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Vanessa Fuentes and defense attorneys Russ Hunt and Russ Hunt Jr. spent most of Monday selecting a jury of nine women and three men, plus two male alternate jurors.

Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the McLennan County Courthouse Annex courtroom.

If the jury convicts Spratt of capital murder, he will receive an automatic life prison term with no parole.