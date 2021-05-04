EF-2 tornado destroys Hill County wedding venue

A tornado with winds estimated at 130 mph touched down Monday night in Hill County, destroying a popular wedding venue in rural Blum.
The twister left The Barn on the Brazos a total loss, the owners said.
“We are still in shock,” said Cathy Haley, who owns the venue with her husband Curtis Haley. “We are kind of at a standstill right now.”
According to the Hill County Office of Emergency Management, the tornado touched down on Monday night around 7:30 p.m., wrecking a property that has operated as a wedding location since January 2017.
Cathy Haley said the tornado destroyed the house on the property, which is part of the wedding packages to create a getaway feel for couples. The tornado blew the roof off the barn, which hosts weddings from September to July, and the arboretum suffered great damage, Cathy Haley said.
The wedding venue's power lines and transformers were still down Tuesday, and Cathy Haley said the couple was working on trying to get power back to the area. The couple is going through the insurance process and didn't have a monetary estimate for the damage.
The couple is focused on helping relocate the upcoming weddings to other venues.
“We will work with them and help find an alternative venue," Cathy Haley said. "We will also refund them the money. It's not their fault. Of course it's not our fault either, but we are very sad that we can’t have them at our venue."
Tom Hemrick, County Emergency Coordinator, said there were other tornado sightings in the area but no damage to indicate that they touched down.
Curtis Haley was on the property when the tornado hit but but made it to the storm cellar in time to avoid harm. Animals on the property were also unharmed.
“As sad as all this is, nobody got hurt or lost their lives and that is okay. We are okay,” Cathy said.
Ted Ryan, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirmed that the tornado touched down wind speeds estimated at up to 130 miles per hour. Based on damage, the tornado was classified as an EF-2, which has wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph.
Ryan said that additional tornadoes caused damage in Ellis County near Waxahachie and Forreston on Monday evening as well. Four tornadoes were confirmed in the area by Tuesday afternoon.
Ryan said several 18-wheelers were blown over during the storm. Many houses also reported damage, and were injuries reported but no fatalities. Ryan said storm teams were assessing damage in the area and hoped to conclude a report Tuesday evening.