EF-2 tornado destroys wedding venue north of Waco in Hill County

A tornado with winds estimated at 130 mph touched down Monday night in Hill County, destroying a popular wedding venue in rural Blum.

The twister left The Barn on the Brazos a total loss, the owners said.

“We are still in shock,” said Cathy Haley, who owns the venue with her husband Curtis Haley. “We are kind of at a standstill right now.”

According to the Hill County Office of Emergency Management, the tornado touched down on Monday night around 7:30 p.m., wrecking a property that has operated as a wedding location since January 2017.

Cathy Haley said the tornado destroyed the house on the property, which is part of the wedding packages to create a getaway feel for couples. The tornado blew the roof off the barn, which hosts weddings from September to July, and the arboretum suffered great damage, Cathy Haley said.

The wedding venue's power lines and transformers were still down Tuesday, and Cathy Haley said the couple was working on trying to get power back to the area. The couple is going through the insurance process and didn't have a monetary estimate for the damage.

The couple is focused on helping relocate the upcoming weddings to other venues.