A man was arrested Friday after he was accused of breaking into an Elm Mott home, where he sexually assaulted a woman and threatened her with a knife, an affidavit says.

Silvestre Benitez Aguirre, 49, of Elm Mott, broke into a woman’s home in the 300 block of South Katy Road in Elm Mott on April 3, his arrest affidavit says. He then dragged her to the living room and raped her, the affidavit alleges.

The woman got away from Benitez Aguirre twice, and he dragged her back by the hair each time to force himself on her a second and third time, the affidavit says.

After the third rape, Benitez Aguirre retrieved a knife from the kitchen and held it to the woman's throat, threatening to kill her and “everyone that crosses” him, the affidavit says.

Authorities arrested Benitez Aguirre on Friday on three McLennan County Sheriff’s Office warrants in this case and booked him into McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday on three first-degree felony counts: aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a first-degree felony, records show.

A McLennan County Judge set his surety bond at a combined $1.05 million, court records show.

Benitez Aguirre's jail records also show an immigration detainer, meaning he could face a deportation hearing after any sentence he may serve.