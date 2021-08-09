Elm Mott man accused of dousing woman, trying to set her on fire

An Elm Mott man remained in custody Monday after his arrest last week on charges that he tried to set a woman on fire.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on Thursday arrested Samuel Benjamin Vise, 33, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation.

The arrest came after a deputy responded around 10:30 a.m. Thursday to a civil disturbance call in the 100 block of Waco Street in Elm Mott.

According to the incident report, the deputy spoke with a woman who said she had pulled up to the residence to pick up her friend's property. The female said she parked on the street and was sitting in her vehicle when Vise approached her with a white bottle of lighter fluid and doused her.

The female reported Vise then flipped a cigarette at her in an attempt to set her and her truck on fire. According to the incident report, Vise headed back into the residence and barricaded himself inside. The sheriff's office activated its SWAT unit, which negotiated with Vise for a couple of hours until he peacefully surrendered.

According to the incident report, the sheriff's office also learned that Vise had an outstanding warrant out of the Austin Parole Division, though details of that warrant were not immediately available.

Vise remained Monday at the McLennan County Jail, where he was being held without bond in the parole violation.

