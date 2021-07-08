Elm Mott man arrested, accused of choking woman

An Elm Mott man remains jailed after a woman reported he choked her and slammed her onto the ground last week, according to police.
A woman told police Cody Dwayne Davis on June 28 had grabbed her and dug his fingers into her neck, leading her to feel her body go numb and a lot of pressure in her head, according to an arrest affidavit. She told officers Davis lifted her up to her feet by her throat and slammed her “head first” into the ground, the affidavit says.
Photos of the woman's injuries show redness, marks, scratches, bruising on both sides of her neck and shoulders, bruising on the back left of her rib cage and bruising on her left thigh, according to the affidavit.
Davis was arrested June 29 and remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday on a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against family and a third-degree felony charge of violation of a protective order. Bond is listed at $130,000.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.