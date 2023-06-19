Boozer’s Jewelers was robbed Saturday afternoon by two people with guns, Waco police said.

Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said police were dispatched to the jewelry store at 1025 N. Valley Mills Drive around 4 p.m. Saturday. She said two robbers displayed firearms and took an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

No injuries were reported from the robbery, Shipley said.

Brad Boozer, owner of Boozer's Jewelry, said the robbers, one male and one female, wore masks, came in 10 minutes before closing and held three of his employees at gunpoint. He said two of his employees were zip-tied while the third was forced at gunpoint to empty out the store's shelves.

Boozer said he hasn't yet figured out the total value of the stolen jewelry, but said about 90% of the inventory was stolen, which he estimated to be worth several million dollars.

Boozer said he was disheartened that his employees were "traumatized" by the robbery, and said he was thankful nobody was hurt.

Shipley said the robbers were not on scene by the time officers were arrived and no arrests have been made at this time. Boozer said the robbers were caught on store security cameras.

Boozer's opened in 2004 at the corner of Lake Air and Valley Mills drives after Brad Boozer's father, Jack Boozer, closed his own jewelry shop on Valley Mills Drive.